Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 18: One More Warm Day Thursday; Cooler by the Weekend

Winds calm down as we go into the night, but that won’t help us cool down all that much.

Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will remain a decent bit above average for this time of year. South-central KELOLAND may only fall into the 40s, while 30s are expected elsewhere.

Winds remain calm on Thursday as high pressure holds steady for a little while, but a weak disturbance will try to make its presence known in south-central KELOLAND in the form of an extra breeze. Highs climb above average once more, with 50s and 60s across the board.

Cooler temperatures make their move on Friday, with highs trending in what I call the “seasonably mild” range. We’ll go upper 40s/low 50s for much of the region, but NE KELOLAND may only climb into the low to mid 40s.

Cloud cover increases on Saturday, which will help keep temperatures in check a little bit more.

Another disturbance will try to move into the region, though not everyone will see something from it. Rain and snow showers are possible for southern and eastern parts of the region overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Near average temperatures return from Sunday through Tuesday, with highs mainly in the low/mid 40s East River and mid/upper 40s West River.

Speaking of Tuesday, we may see a few rain and snow showers develop East River. Keep an eye out for updates.

A slow but steady warming trend will take us toward Thanksgiving Day, as highs climb back into the 50s by next Wednesday.