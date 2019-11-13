Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 13: Sunny day coming Thursday

There have been abundant clouds in western and southern KELOLAND, as patches of a light wintry mix move through from NW to SE. There was freezing rain earlier, but temperatures have warmed above freezing, with a NW breeze moving the clouds and precipitation away.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear in eastern KELOLAND, and partly cloudy in the west. The NW breeze will diminish to 5-10 mph. As the skies clear, temperatures will fall into the teens.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day, with a very light westerly breeze. We’ll warm to the upper 30s to low 40s East River, and the upper 40s to near 50 in the west.

Friday will be partly cloudy, but an approaching warm front and SE breeze will bring our temperatures back to normal – or even higher. We’re expecting highs in the upper 40s. Rapid City should reach the low 50s.

It looks like we will have mostly cloudy skies this weekend, but temperatures will be warm anyway. On Saturday, temperatures will be near-normal in the mid 40s (near 50 in Rapid City). There could be some light showers late in the day and Saturday night. We’ll keep clouds on Sunday, with the low 40s East River. Western SD will be partly cloudy and warmer, in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Another warm front will pass on Monday, which looks like the warmest day of the week. We’ll have above-average highs around 50 East River, to the mid 50s West River. There could be some light rain showers with that warm air. We could also have some light showers as a cold front comes in. That front will drop our temperatures back to the 40s for Tuesday.

The next weather-making system will come in on Wednesday, followed by colder air. We could see rain or snow along with that low pressure system as it moves through.