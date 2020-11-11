Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 11: Light snow tomorrow morning, but sunny during the afternoon

Skies have been mostly clear today, but the snow cover dominates the temperature picture. Where the ground is bare, temperatures have soared through the 40s. Places where there is thick snowcover (Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND), temperatures have struggled to get into the 30s. But thanks to the sunshine and a SW breeze, much of the snow is starting to melt.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy as a weak cold front streams in from the northwest. Lows will be in the teens East River to the low 20s in the west. The incoming front could produce an inch of snow in Rapid City, as the winds switch to a northerly direction.

Tomorrow light snow will be likely the morning, but it should be up to about a half inch. Then Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze will bring in cooler air, as temperatures fall 10-15 degrees below normal, with highs in the low 30s East River and the upper 30s in the west.

Friday looks a bit breezy, but south winds and mostly sunny skies will return warmer air to KELOLAND. Friday’s highs will return to the upper 30 where there is snow on the ground, but there will be mid 40s to low 50s in the north and west.

The weekend will start with considerable cloud cover on Saturday, and there could be some rain or showers as well. Temperatures should warm to the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with the 50s in the north and west. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota as a warm front approaches. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy, and most all of KELOLAND should be in the 40s. There could be some light snow in the north due to a system moving through North Dakota.

Next week looks warmer, and mostly dry. Temperatures should be above normal from Tuesday through Friday. Wednesday looks like the warmest day, with highs in the upper 50s East River to the low 60s in the west. Temperatures are expected to cool back to normal for the following weekend (November 21-22).