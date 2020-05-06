Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 6: Clouds and showers return Thursday

We’ve had occasional clouds and occasional sun fair skies across KELOLAND today, but temperatures have been struggling as they try to get back to normal early May values. With a light northerly breeze, most locations have been stuck in the 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, despite the cool air, today was probably one of the warmer days we’ll have for a while.

Tonight we’ll start to have clouds stream back in from the west. Winds will be light, with lows in the 30s to the 40s as winds change direction back to the southeast.

Tomorrow we’ll have an easterly breeze, which means temperatures will be a little cooler than today. It will also be a mostly cloudy – if not downright overcast – day.. Highs will be in the upper 50s. There will also be some rain showers, a few tenths of an inch worth for most of us. But it looks like a band of heavier rainfall, a half inch or more, will set up along both sides of the Missouri River in central and south central South Dakota.

Behind that, an area of high pressure will clear out the skies. Friday morning will be chilly, potentially with frost, as temperatures drop near or below the freezing mark. During the day we’ll have mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be even cooler in the mid 50s East River to the upper 50s West River – about ten degrees colder than normal.

Incoming clouds should prevent temperatures from bottoming out Saturday morning, but lows will still be in the 30s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers with limited amounts of rain. Highs will again be below normal, in the 50s. Sunday, Mother’s Day, should be partly cloudy with sprinkles or light showers. Frost will again be possible Sunday morning, with afternoon highs only in the low 50s, which will be about fifteen degrees below normal.

Monday will be partly cloudy for all but western South Dakota, where the next system incoming from the northwest will bring clouds and rain. Monday could see another dose of morning frost before afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday morning also looks like a shot at frost from the cold air being pumped in from the north. During the afternoon it will be in the low 50s with increasing clouds that could give us some afternoon showers. Wednesday looks cloudy and rainy – and slightly warmer, as temperatures climb back to the upper 50s to low 60s.

We still expect temperatures start warming on Thursday. Temperatures should be at- or even above-normal for the following weekend (May 15-16).