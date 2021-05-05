Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 5: Sunny Thursday-Friday before Saturday rain

Skies are cloudy with widespread light rain showers. A north wind is helping to keep us cool, mostly in the 50s (a little cooler in the northeast and the southwest.

2 pm

Tonight skies will clear out as the low pressure system moves away to the southeast. Depending on how quickly the skies clear, temperatures may drop to around freezing in eastern KELOLAND, which will give us at least a low end risk of frost. Might be good to be safe with any tender plants that are outdoors. Winds will be light.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy, with clouds a little more abundant in the north. With a risk NW wind turning to the west, highs will be warmer than today, in the mid 60s

Skies will be mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND on Friday, and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s. The easterly breeze will be astronger in the west, but with partly cloudy skies highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

There will be abundant cloud cover over KELOLAND for Mother’s Day weekend. On Saturday, we will have some rain (or even thundershowers in central South Dakota). Saturday will also be breezy with the cloud cover, with the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. We’ve added a slight chance of showers, but they would be very light. Rapid City and the western third of South Dakota may have a little snow mixed in with their showers.

We’ll have another chance of rain showers on Monday or more likely Tuesday, and skies will be mostly cloudy both days. The first half of next week looks cooler than normal, with temperatures warming back to the low 70s by the following weekend, May 14-16.