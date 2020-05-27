Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 27: Sunny, warm again Thursday

Those persistent clouds have finally left the Sioux Falls area, though some remain in NW Iowa and southern Minnesota. Skies are mostly sunny across KELOLAND, though we’re starting to see a band of clouds move into western South Dakota. Temperatures are above average for late May, most places in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight we could see a few showers in western, central, and NE South Dakota from a weak cold front coming in from the northwest. Sioux Falls should remain dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s, with a light northerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and even warmer. Highs will be in the 70s – the upper 70s in the case of Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There will be a north wind, that will eventually bring cooler air into the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny but a few degrees cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, with a few showers on Saturday, mainly in the morning. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday looks dry and warmer, in the low to mid 70s East River. It will be breezy in western South Dakota, with temperatures soaring into the low 80s in the west.

We begin the month of June on Monday, and it looks like the month will start extremely warm. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River, and the low 90s in central and western South Dakota. Tuesday will be just as warm, though we’ll add in a chance of late day storms as a weak area of low pressure comes through.

It looks like temperatures will remain in the 80s or even some low 90s all week long. It continue to look like very warm, including the first weekend of June.