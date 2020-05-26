Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 26: Much warmer tomorrow

It has been another day of cloud cover in Eastern KELOLAND, with a few showers. Most of the activity has been east of I-29. There could be some thundershowers in these areas this evening. Temperatures have been held below normal by the cloud cover, in the 60s.

Tonight it will remain cloudy in Sioux Falls and areas along and east of I-29. Skies will be clear in western and central South Dakota. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will start with morning clouds along and east of I-29, with decreasing clouds during the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny in northern and western KELOLAND. Tomorrow will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There could be some evening thunderstorms in Rapid City.

With the passage of a cold front, there could be some early morning showers on Thursday in northern and western South Dakota. It will be partly cloudy during the day, with a north wind and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny but a few degrees cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, with a few showers on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday looks dry and warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80 East River. It will be breezy in western South Dakota, with temperatures soaring into the 80s in the west.

We begin the month of June on Monday, and it looks like the month will start extremely warm. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River, and the low 90s in central and western South Dakota. Tuesday will be just as warm, though we’ll add in a chance of late day storms as a weak area of low pressure comes through.

It looks like temperatures will remain in the 80s or even some low 90s all week long. It will be a very warm first week of June.