Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 20: Wet start to the holiday weekend

A southeast breeze has brought more cloud cover into the region today, with generally cloudy skies in the eastern half of KELOLAND while it is sunny in western South Dakota. The clouds have had a significant impact on temperatures, with the 60s under the clouds, while western South Dakota has made it into the 70s. Those warmer temperatures could spark some severe thunderstorms in SW South Dakota later tonight.

Tonight there is an enhanced risk of severe weather along the western edge of South Dakota, with hail and winds the primary threats, though there is a small risk of tornadoes in the SW corner of South Dakota. Eastern South Dakota will keep those pesky clouds, which may produce fog or drizzle. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s, with the south breeze reinforcing the cloud cover.

Tomorrow, ahead of an incoming cold front, will be cloudy with showers East River during the day, while there will be some thunderstorm possibilities in Pierre and central South Dakota. Highs will be in the low 70s East River and the upper 70s in the west, where sunshine will be greater. Thursday night, rainfall will become heavier in SE KELOLAND with a surge or moisture moving up out of Nebraska. There is also a low – but not zero – risk of excessive rainfall in the SE corner of South Dakota.

Friday will be rainy in eastern KELOLAND, with rain showers decreasing in the east behind a cold front. Heaviest rainfall amounts will be in SE KELOLAND, with some two-day totals of an inch or more. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s East River, while departing clouds will give western South Dakota some readings around 80 degrees.

Saturday looks like the warmest day of the week, with partly cloudy skies. Highs should be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. During the afternoon and evening showers we expect there will be an area of thunderstorms moving west to east across KELOLAND ahead of a cold front.

We’ll be behind the front on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. Highs will fall back near-normal, in the low 70s. Rapid City and the west will be a few degrees cooler.

Monday, Memorial Day, looks partly cloudy and mild, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it appears we’ll be above-normal all week, with less rainfall than this week. The longer range forecast is for temperatures to be above-normal through the first few days of June, so it looks like a good run of mild late-Spring weather.