Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 19: South winds bringing warm air to KELOLAND

It has been a sunny day in western KELOLAND, while it is mostly cloudy East of the Missouri River, with thickest clouds over Sioux Falls and the southeast. Some light rain showers have stream up I-29 from the south, though amounts have only reached a few hundredths of an inch.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have more clouds and showers move in from the south, with rainfall mostly likely east of the James River – and mainly in Iowa and Minnesota. There may be a bit of lightning as well. Overnight temperatures will be quite mild, around 60, with humidity in the air.

Tomorrow will be much like today, only warmer. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky across KELOLAND, with thickest cloud cover again over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There will also be widespread showers or a few weak thunderstorms, with the best chance of thunderstorms east of I-29. Rainfall amounts will be limited to a few tenths of an inch, perhaps a little higher locally if there is a thundershowers. There will be a strong south wind providing energy, and temperatures will soar to the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms tomorrow in Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota.

Then get ready for a warm weekend. Friday will be windy, but the wind will bring win warm air that will hang around all weekend, when temperatures will be close to ten degrees warmer than normal.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm. Daytime highs look to reach the mid 80s – about twenty degrees warmer than Rapid City will cool back to the 60s behind another cold front. There could be some thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND, but they should be isolated. Storms are much more likely in central and western South Dakota.

Thunderstorms look likely across KELOLAND on Sunday, which will also be breeze and warm with the low to mid 80s in eastern and central South Dakota. Rapid City will lag behind, in the 70s.

We’ll keep some lingering storms in the forecast on Monday, but it should clear out for Tuesday.

After that, temperatures should drop back near-normal for the rest of next week – including the Memorial Day weekend.