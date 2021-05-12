Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, May 12: Continued warming trend into next week; Increasing rain chances

It is sunny across all but the western edge of South Dakota, where a few showers and even a bit of lightning is possible. Where the sun is shining, a south breeze is helping to warm temperatures above yesterday’s levels – though still slightly cooler than normal for mid-May.

2 PM

Low pressure will bring some clouds across KELOLAND from west to east. There could be a few lingering showers in Rapid City and the west. With a light south breeze, we are no longer concerned about frost because of overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. There could be some showers in south central and southwestern South Dakota.

It will be partly cloudy tomorrow, and there could be a few light showers with amounts on the meager side of a few tenths of an inch. A brisk south wind will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers are likely in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Friday morning, though amounts are still expected to be only a few tenths of an inch. Even after the showers end, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Much of KELOLAND will get up around 70 degrees, though Sioux Falls and the SE will remain in the 60s due to lingering cloud cover after the rain ends.

We’ve cut back slightly on the expected cloud cover for Saturday. We’re now going partly cloudy, with the possibility of some light showers still exists. But with the expectation of brighter skies, we’ve raised Saturday’s highs back to the low to mid 70s, which is a little warmer than normal for this time of year. An area of low pressure and accompanying fronts will cross KELOLAND on Sunday, so while temperatures will remain warm, we’ll also see a better chance of showers or thunderstorms. Right now, the storms do not look very strong because moisture is lacking. Heavier rains will remain to our south, in the central part of the United States.

Behind that front, Monday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day, with sunshine baking us into the mid 70s. Winds will pick up a bit on Tuesday, which looks even warmer. It will remain warmer than normal on Wednesday, but we may be looking at a round of thunderstorms as a warm front surges in from the south.

The extended outlook suggests temperatures will remain above-average, in the mid 70s or even warmer, through the third week of May.