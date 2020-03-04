Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 4: Windy and not as warm Thursday

It has been another unusually warm day across KELOLAND, with plenty of sunshine. There are some rain showers in NW South Dakota, part of a system that will sweep SE across KELOLAND tonight.

Tonight the winds will switch to the west or northwest and pick up speed. There will also be some light rain showers moving through eastern KELOLAND this evening, possibly mixing with light snow overnight – though little or no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and windy in eastern KELOLAND, and sunny and windy in the west. There is a wind advisory posted because of the brisk NW winds. Temperatures will also be warmest during the early morning, then cool through the 40s during the afternoon. Western South Dakota will be in the upper 40s.

We’ll see winds switch back around to the south on Friday. Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will remain mild, in the 40s East River to the upper 50s and 60s West River.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and it will be very warm. Sioux Falls will reach the mid 60s. Aberdeen and NE South Dakota will be in the upper 40s, as the snow and ice melt continues. Western South Dakota will be very warm, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will increase from west to east on Sunday. Ahead of the incoming cloud bank, eastern KELOLAND will see temperatures similar to Saturday. Western South Dakota will be cooler, in the low 50s.

Rain or snow showers are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with timing issues to be resolved. Right now it appears that any snowfall would be up around an inch.

After that it looks like a prolonged period of strong warming will begin on Wednesday. At this point it looks like warmer than normal temperatures through at least St. Patrick’s Day.