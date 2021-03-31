Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 31: Dry weather with strong warming through the weekend

Today is the last of our two-day cooldown. It’s also a continuation of very dry days that will dominate our weather through the weekend. Fire concerns will continue to be an issue, because we’ll continue to have some breeze.

North breeze continues to fan the flames of the Schroeder fire in western Rapid City.

Today’s temperatures are below normal, mostly in the 40s, with a northwest breeze.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see the wind speeds die down as they’ll eventually change direction to the south. It will be one last chilly night, with lows in the upper teens to the mid 20s.

Tomorrow, April Fool’s Day, will be warmer as winds turn to the south and pick up speed. Temperatures will rebound above-average, to the low to mid 50s East River, and the upper 60s with brisk south winds West River.

Friday will be sunny and breezy and much warmer. We’ll get the upper 60s to low 70s across KELOLAND with a south wind.

The weekend looks very warm, though a touch breezy at times. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and we’ll see the mid 70s in eastern KELOLAND, and the mid to upper 70s in the central and west. Sunday will be even warmer, in the upper 70s to the low 80s across KELOLAND with partly cloudy skies. South central South Dakota has a shot at 90.

Monday will still be exceptionally warm, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. But then a low pressure system and accompanying cold front will come through KELOLAND on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll add some very light rain showers to the forecast, and we’ll expect breezy conditions to accompany the fronts. Temperatures will be a little cooler by Tuesday, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Dry weather will continue to be an issue, as any rainfall we get next week looks very light, only in the tenths of an inch.