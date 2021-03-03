Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 3

If you weren’t able to get outside today, don’t worry. There are plenty of days just like this as we go through the extended forecast.

We’ll have a nice and calm night on the way with high pressure continuing to hold serve across KELOLAND. Lows tonight fall into the 20s to low 30s across the board.

We may have some morning fog in portions of eastern and NE KELOLAND as we start the day on Thursday, especially where snow continues to try and hang tough as it melts away. Otherwise, expect another round of sunshine and well above average temperatures.

Highs surge into the upper 50s to mid 60s across much of the region, though NE KELOLAND may be stuck in the low to mid 50s once more.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Friday for our East River locations, but it won’t be nearly enough to cause the day to be “bad” in any way. Highs hold in the 60s West River, with 50s in place to the east.

Overall, the weekend is shaping up to be a rather good one thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure, though Saturday may be slightly better due to more sunshine and a lack of wind compared to Sunday.

As we go into the first half of next week, we continue with the above average trend on the thermometer at first. From there, we watch the middle of next week.

Low pressure is expected to develop and move into KELOLAND during this time, sending a chance for some rain and even a bit of snow as well. The track and timing of this low is still very much in the air (No pun intended), with a large spread of solutions in the long-term outlook. Keep an eye out for updates.

Regardless, warmer temperatures last through Wednesday, though a cool-down may come along not too long after the 7 day outlook.