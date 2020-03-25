Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 25: Anticipating heavy rainfall Saturday

With an area of low pressure moving east to west through KELOLAND, we’ve had light to moderate rainfall in SE KELOLAND, light snow in the north, and a mixture of the two in central and east central South Dakota – where we’ve even detected a couple of lightning flashes. Snowfall reports have been in the inch or two range, and we expect some locations – particularly along and north of Highway 14 in South Dakota and into SW Minnesota – could finish around 3”.

Tonight this round of wintry weather should end in eastern KELOLAND, with lows in the 20s. The next round of light snow will come into western and central south Dakota overnight, but it looks lighter than what we’ve seen today.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with a light mix of rain and snow. It looks lighter than what we’ve seen out of today’s system. Temperatures should recover into the low to mid 40s, with a light easterly breeze.

Friday also looks cloudy, with light rain in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while there will be another round of a rain/snow mix in western and northern South Dakota. Winds will be light, but temperatures will be near-normal, in the mid to upper 40s.

Forecast models have been strengthening an area of low pressure that will drift through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday. Strong winds will result, especially close to the low pressure center in SE KELOLAND. This system will also spread rainfall through central and eastern KELOLAND, and it could be heavy rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Forecast models say there will be ¾” to over 1” of water available in the clouds, so there will probably be runoff impacts into area rivers and streams. Saturday’s highs with clouds and winds and rain will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday still looks mostly sunny and much warmer, in the upper 50s.

We’ve added a few showers to the forecast in eastern KELOLAND on Monday as warmer air comes in, but those showers should be light. Monday’s highs will be in the low 60s.

The forecast looks just a couple degrees cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and above-average highs in the mid to upper 50s for the last day of March and first day of April.

Longer range models keep us warmer than normal, in the 50s, through the first week of April.