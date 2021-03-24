Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 24: Warming through the weekend, with a few light showers

Our two days of rain is about done. Rainfall totaled one to two inches along and south of I-90 in SE South Dakota. Sioux Falls got 1.18 inches at the airport.

The storm system that brought us the persistent rainfall continues to spin away to the northeast, taking the clouds along with it. There is a NW wind behind the system, bringing cooler air and temperatures in the 40s.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, and we’ll cool to the upper 20s to around 30 as the winds diminish. There could be some patchy fog over ground that is wet from recent rains.

2 PM

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny as we warm up. We’ll be in the mid 50s for highs with a southerly breeze. Winds will be a bit stronger West River, and Rapid City could get some light rain or snow showers as the winds switch to the north.

Clouds will thicken on Friday, and there could be some rain showers. Winds will be from the south, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s. Sioux Falls and the SE could receive a few tenths of an inch Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Saturday, after starting out with those showers, will be partly cloudy. It will be a breezy day, with highs dropping back to the low to mid 50s. Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s East River to the low 60s in the west.

Monday looks windy and sharply warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s East River. There will be a brief cooldown on Tuesday and Wednesday (the last two days of March) as a pool of colder air will drop down from Canada. Then the warmup will resume, and it looks like we are in for a very warm first week of April.