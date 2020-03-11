Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 11: Windy, not as warm Thursday

There has been a band of clouds moving through NE South Dakota, holding temperatures in the 40s. In southern KELOLAND we’ve had a lot of sunshine, and with the help of a southerly breeze we’ve seen temperatures racing through the 50s in the southeast to the mid 60s in the west.

Tonight we’ll have a cold front move in from the northwest with light rain showers in northern and western KELOLAND, but they will be light. Rapid City could have a light mix of rain and snow. With the front, northwest winds will become strong in western South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, but the main feature will be the strong northwest winds. That will cool temperatures across KELOLAND back into the 40s.

On Friday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with clouds increasing in number during the afternoon. There will be a gentle northwesterly breeze, but temperatures will continue to cool, to the mid 30s in NE KELOLAND and the low to mid 40s in the south.

A series of fronts will come through the area for the weekend into early next week. It still looks like the best chances for a rain/snow mix will be on Saturday, and then again Monday-Tuesday. The Saturday snowfall looks like it could total around an inch in eastern KELOLAND, but a few inches in the case of Rapid City. Temperatures will also be cooler, in the mid to upper 30s for daytime highs will mostly cloudy skies.

There will also be abundant clouds on Sunday, and it will be breezy in western KELOLAND. Snowfall chances look low, with the exception of central and NE KELOLAND. Highs will be near-normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A light wintry mix will be possible on Monday, but more likely on Tuesday. We may have accumulating snow on St. Patrick’s Day, a couple or few inches a possibility. Then we will have a run of below-normal temperatures for the rest of next week.