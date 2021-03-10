Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, March 10: Snow ending by morning, then dry and mild days to follow

After the passage of a cold front last night, there have been rain and even a few thundershowers in SE KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has received about a third of an inch of rainfall. Areas north and west of Sioux Falls have gotten snow. As of 1 pm, Miller had 2”, Murdo 3”, Pierre 4”, Watertown 2”. Edgemont, in SW South Dakota, got 7-1/2”.

Temperatures have been sharply colder than yesterday, with a brisk northerly wind. KELOLAND is mostly in the 30s, after yesterday’s 60s and 70s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see a mixture of rain and snow in Sioux Falls, while a band of snowfall continues northwest of the city. A Weather Advisory continues tonight, with additional accumulations. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for NE South Dakota, including Watertown, where amounts are likely to exceed half a foot.

As far as temperatures, the cloud cover and a northwest wind will hold most of the region in the mid 20s. Snowfall should taper off from SW to NE by morning as the system pulls away to the east.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but wet and snow covered ground will limit heating. With a gentle westerly breeze, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s across KELOLAND.

Friday will also be partly to mostly sunny, and temperature will remain in the mid to upper 40s. While not nearly as warm as earlier this week, temperatures will still be a bit above-normal.

The weekend begins with a mostly sunny and warmer Saturday, which should help melt whatever remains of today’s the snow cover. We’ll be around 50 in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, while the arrival of the next front will drop temperatures in the west.

Another system comes our way from west to east on Sunday – which also brings the start of Daylight Saving Time. We expect a mix of rain and snow in western South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and the east will probably start as rain. Temperatures will fall back to the low to mid 40s.

A more widespread mix of rain and snow is likely on Monday, with another shot of colder air. We could see some significant accumulations if the storm comes together as currently depicted by forecast models.

The snow should end by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) look like they will only reach the upper 30s, below-normal for mid-March.