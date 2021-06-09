Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 9: Breezy and very hot tomorrow, followed by strong thunderstorms

We’re expecting widespread severe weather in KELOLAND tomorrow night into Friday morning, a situation we’re keeping a close eye on. In the meantime, it is another sunny and hot day across KELOLAND, with much above-normal temperatures. A south breeze has helped the area push into the 90s.

2 pm

Tonight will be mostly clear and warm, with a light south breeze holding us in the low 70s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and the hottest day of this week. Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. And, unlike recent days, we will see more humid air pulled into the region – making it more uncomfortable.

That sets the stage for an outbreak of severe weather tomorrow night into Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has already tagged western South Dakota for an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, with the slight risk area extending all the way to the James River early Friday morning. The main concern at the moment is for damaging wind. Hail also very possible, with a lesser risk of tornadoes. The storms are expected to be less strong when they got to Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor early Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light to moderate – we currently anticipate most areas will get a quarter- to a half-inch of rainfall, which will not be very helpful in our current drought environment.

After the front clears out of eastern KELOLAND during the morning and midday hours on Friday, skies will clear and a brisk NW wind will give us the coolest day of the week. Perhaps we should call it not as hot, because mid 80s for afternoon highs will still be about five degrees above normal for this time of year.

The weekend looks extremely sunny and summer like. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 on Saturday, and a couple degrees hotter than that on Sunday.

Temperatures will be above-normal again next week, with lots of days in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday looks like it will be hottest, with breezy highs in the upper 90s to around a hundred degrees.

There is still no sign of any significant rains showing up on the forecast models, so it will be dry as well as hot. And the above-normal heat will continue through Father’s Day (June 20) – and even into the first few days of Summer.