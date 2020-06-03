Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 3: Lots of stormy days coming

With warmer than normal temperatures for the next week or so, it looks like our weather will also be active through the weekend into next week. Today we’ve had showers and thundershowers move through central South Dakota, though it looks like they’ve been losing strength as they move through the James River valley. Embedded thunderstorms will continue to dive through the lower Missouri River valley toward Yankton and Vermillion during the evening hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 pm Mountain Time.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some rain or thundershowers in Rapid City and western SD.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warm again, with highs in the low to mid 80s ahead of a cold front that will drop in from the northwest. We expect lingering showers during the morning, but then thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk of severe weather, but that risk includes not only hail and wind, but also tornadoes. The slight risk area does include Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Friday will be our in-between day, in between thunderstorm outbreaks. Skies will be mostly sunny, with Friday afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with a light breeze changing to the east. There could be some isolated thunderstorms in Rapid City.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, which also looks like a day of considerable cloud cover and brisk winds. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s across KELOLAND. There will be a risk of severe weather, mainly north of I-90.

Sunday also looks breezy or windy with temperatures soaring the low 90s with building humidity, which will again present a risk of thunderstorms. The highest likelihood of those storms will again be north of I-90, which could also see some areas of heavy rainfall.

Monday will be warm and breezy with scattered thunderstorms chances across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday appears to bring a broader area of thunderstorms through KELOLAND, and it appears we will also get some widespread rainfall on that day.

After that, much cooler – though still near-normal – air comes into the region on Wednesday, dropping us back to the mid 70s. It looks like temperatures will remain near-normal, in the 70s through the end of the week before a warmer weekend June 13-14.