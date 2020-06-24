Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 24: Sunny tomorrow but stormy evening

We’ve had mostly sunny skies, though afternoon cumulus clouds have begun popping up. We don’t expect anything out of those clouds with the possible exception of areas east of I-29, where some showers are possible. Otherwise, temperatures have climbed near-normal for late June.

Tonight we’ll again have a mostly clear sky, with a very light breeze. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will begin very warm, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with a southerly breeze. But during the late afternoon and evening we’ll have the possibility of thunderstorms as a cold front approaches us from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has raised much of eastern South Dakota as a slight risk of severe weather, with big hail and winds and a lesser risk of tornadoes. In addition, tomorrow night into Friday morning, we also have the possibility of excessive rain in eastern KELOLAND. A broad swath of ½” to 1” amounts will be possible – with isolated higher amounts, mainly north of I-90.

The rain will continue Friday morning – with additional chances of rain during the afternoon along and east of I-29 if the advancing front stalls. In general, we are looking for skies to become partly cloudy Friday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday looks like a mostly sunny day as warmer air surges back in. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west.

Sunday looks hot and humid and breezy. Highs should reach the low 90s East River, to the mid 90s West River. We’re still carrying a slight risk of thunderstorms in central and eastern KELOLAND.

The heat and humidity will remain for Monday, with highs in the low 90s. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorms as another front comes in from the northwest. Tuesday will also be humid, with late day thunderstorms a little more likely with the frontal passage on Tuesday.

But in general, the trend is very warm. Major climate models still tell us to expect warmer than normal temperatures through the 4th of July weekend or even longer. One concern we’re watching is the lack of rainfall in western South Dakota. Between now and the 4th of July we are expecting less than a half inch, total, to fall over the area – which may make fireworks problematic.