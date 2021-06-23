Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 23: Hot today, leading to thunderstorms and rain showers Thursday and Friday

The heat is on. Temperatures are already about ten degrees above normal for late June. With a south wind we expect the day to finish with highs in the mid 90s to low 100. It is a dry heat, there is not much humidity in the air.

3 PM

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in the form of hail and strong winds in south central South Dakota. Any storms that form will move west to east during the nighttime.

Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy, and there will be a slight chance of a thundershower toward morning. The most likely location for thunderstorms to form is along and south of I-90. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring our best chance of thunderstorms, and there is the potential for severe weather, especially in southern and SE KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls. The main threats will again be hail and strong winds, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted those locations for a marginal risk of severe weather.

Besides that, tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler than today, with highs around 90 degrees, with a NE wind cooling us down a little bit.

Rainfall chances have increased a bit for Friday, and we will have at least a chance of light to moderate rain across KELOLAND. It will also be cooler as northeast winds continue to blow. Highs will fall back to normal, in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks partly cloudy both days, and we’ve included a slight chance of rain showers both days. The amounts of rain look very light, so you will probably be able to work around them for your outdoor activities. Temperatures will be pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s East River. Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota will be a few degrees cooler.

We still expect another run of warmer, mostly dry days next week. There should be above-average temperatures for the last few days of June and first few days of July. Unfortunately, it also looks pretty dry. We don’t see the drought-busting rainfall we all need. Sioux Falls is more than four inches below normal for precipitation this year.