Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 2: Sunny, hot, breezy this weekend

It is another pleasant day across KELOLAND, and it will be a very nice evening if you have outdoor plans. With abundant sunshine, today’s temperatures are again a few degrees above-average, but not uncomfortably so.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, with a gentle southwest breeze keeping us in the 50s.

2 pm

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer. We’ll be in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while central and NE South Dakota will get into the low to mid 90s.

It is going to be dry the rest of the week, and drought conditions will worsen. Temperatures will also be building, and it will be hot this weekend. Winds will also pick up in speed, so fire concerns will also enter consideration.

It will be sunny and hot on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures should soar into the low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Central and NE South Dakota, Pierre and Aberdeen, will be close to – or even a little above – the one hundred degree mark. As far as humidity is concerned, it actually looks like more of a dry heat than a humid one. Forecast models are trying to give us a few showers along Highway 14 this weekend, but any rainfall will be meager.

The heat will start to break down a little next week, with chances for rain showers – light showers – Tuesday. There could be some thunderstorms mixed in, particularly by Wednesday. But we just don’t see much evidence that we will get the widespread beneficial rainfall that we really need. Sioux Falls is more than an inch-and-a-half drier than normal. And it still looks like temperatures will remain above normal through mid-June.