Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 17: Stormy night before a cooler, less windy Thursday

It is another sunny, windy, and hot day in eastern KELOLAND. Strong south winds have helped push temperatures through the 80s into the 90s. There is a slow moving cold front sitting over central South Dakota, and it is cooler in western South Dakota where there is a north wind.

Tonight we will have thunderstorms fire up during the evening hours in central and NE South Dakota. They could be strong or severe, with damaging winds and hail. Those storms will move to the northeast, while a slow moving front will push the whole thing to the east. Sioux Falls can expect thunderstorms overnight, but they are not likely to be as strong as what we see to the west. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to low 70s, colder in Rapid City where there could be some lingering showers behind the front.

Tomorrow we expect thunderstorms to linger into the morning hours, and then drop off during the day – though there could be a few thunderstorms redeveloping in eastern KELOLAND during the afternoon. But in general we expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with a gentle westerly breeze, and cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday will be a couple degrees cooler, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s East River, and cooler low 70s in the west, where there could be some thunderstorms.

We’ll keep scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. (Summer also begins on Saturday, officially at 4:43 PM CDT.) A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, Father’s Day, in eastern KELOLAND, where temperatures will be in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s East River. Tuesday will be mild and we will bring in some thunderstorms, mainly late in the day. Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible on Wednesday, with low 80s for highs.

The rest of next week we will continue to be much warmer than normal, a trend that is likely to continue through the end of June. It looks especially hot for the last weekend of the month (June 27-28).