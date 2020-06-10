Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, June 10: Sunny, less windy, warmer days coming

The rainfall cleared out early this morning. Sioux Falls had about an inch total, with an inch or two to the south and southeast into NW Iowa. With sunny skies and a strong NW wind, temperatures have fallen below normal to in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky, and it will be cool, in the low 50s, with a light west breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny with much less wind – a very pleasant day for outside activities. It will also be a little warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s across KELOLAND. There will be a gentle westerly breeze.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s West River, with an easterly or southeasterly breeze.

The weekend looks decent, although it will probably be breezy as warmer air surges back into KELOLAND. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s East River, and the upper 80s with stronger winds in the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with the low 80s in the east and the mid 80s in the west. Rapid City could see some Sunday showers.

We have some showers in the forecast for Monday, though the chances are pretty low and amounts would be pretty meager. Highs will be above-normal in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer, in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look hot, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout KELOLAND

It appears temperatures will remain a little above normal the rest of next week. For Sioux Falls that means low to mid 80s.