Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 7: Chances for more rainfall next few days

Low stratus clouds continued to linger into this afternoon in eastern KELOLAND, while skies were brighter in the west. As expected, today is a much cooler day than yesterday. It is almost autumn-like, with temperatures getting into the 70s with a light northerly breeze in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

Tonight there could be an isolated thunderstorm in the west, and it could be severe given the atmospheric conditions there. Most of KELOLAND, though, will be mostly clear overnight, with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, and a SE wind will help to bring some moisture into the area. We expect some thunderstorms to form in the warming air. Highs will be around 80 East River, and around 90 in the west. We don’t anticipate much in the way of a severe threat, although there will be a marginal risk in the NW quarter of South Dakota.

Rainfall chances look just about as good on Friday, with showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall looks to be a widespread few tenths to around a half inch for most of KELOLAND. Friday’s temperatures, with an easterly breeze, should be in the 80s.

Rainfall will linger in KELOLAND on Saturday, mostly in the first half of the day. We’ll be slightly cooler than normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday looks like the nicer day fo the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week will start warmer and dry, with temperatures getting back to normal – if not a little above – by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Longer range data suggest temperatures will continue to warm through next week. Highs look to be in the 90s for the following weekend, July 17-18. But the same data also hints that we’ll see more chances for rain next week, a hopeful sign for our drought-plagued region.