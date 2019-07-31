Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 31

Skies are partly cloudy in Eastern KELOLAND and mostly sunny in the west. Temperatures are still a little below average East River – where it has been in the 70s to low 80s – with the mid 80s West River. We have had some sprinkles in Sioux Falls and showers in NW Iowa. Early today Rapid City picked up 8/10” of rain.

Tonight will be partly cloudy across KELOLAND, with lows in the mid 60s. Thunderstorms may redevelop in western South Dakota around the Black Hills late tonight, and there is the potential for some heavy rainfall, and a marginal risk of severe weather.

Clouds will thicken up on tomorrow for the first day of August. Highs will be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s. With a frontal boundary draped over Rapid City, there will be a chance of thunderstorms over the Black Hills region. Some of those thunderstorms may produce heavy rain.

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase on Friday as a low pressure system passes through. The stronger part of that system will be in Kansas and Nebraska, so the impacts on KELOLAND will be less. With clouds and rain our highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

The weekend outlook has improved. We expect most of KELOLAND will be rain free. We’ve taken the rain out of the forecast for Saturday, so we’re now going partly cloudy with highs near-normal in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures again in the mid 80s to near 90. Our chances for rain look slim, and any amounts would be light.

Tuesday and Wednesday look partly cloudy, with near-normal highs in the low to mid 80s. It still looks like temperatures will cool for the end of next week, with increasing chances of rainfall during that period as well.