Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 29: Heavy rain possible in western South Dakota tonight

A warm front sits across western South Dakota, and that will be our focus for thunderstorms development today. There are abundant clouds across the region, but temperatures have climbed into the 80s.

SW South Dakota has been experiencing drought conditions, but that area may get excessive rainfall today and tonight into tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow morning. That same area also has a marginal risk of severe storms, but the possibility of an inch or two of rapid rainfall could create runoff problems. Central and SE KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls – may also see some lesser thunderstorms tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thunderstorms will still be possible in the central and western South Dakota tomorrow morning, while the east should remain dry. Highs will again be in the low to mid 80s, with a very light NE breeze.

Skies should be partly cloudy on Friday, while temperatures remain pleasant – in the mid to upper 80s for the final day of July. There is a slight risk of more rain showers, primarily later in the day.

The weekend looks fairly good. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures again near-normal. We’ve included a low end chance of rain showers, but they should be pretty light due to a shortage of moisture. Sunday looks like it will be mostly sunny, and temperatures should be slightly below-normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and slightly cool. Highs will remain in the upper 70s East River to the low 80s West River. It appears temperatures will turn a little warmer for the middle of next week, and we’ll include thunderstorm chances as the warmer air comes in.