Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 22: Little warmer tomorrow, with few chances for rain

It is another sunny and dry day. Much of South Dakota remains abnormally dry, according to the drought monitor released today. But it is also pleasant, with very little humidity and very little wind, and temperatures climbing into the 20s.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, as an area of showers makes its way up I-29 from Nebraska. Low will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow we could have some light thundershowers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND in the morning. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s East River, to the low to mid 90s in the west. There will be a brisk SE wind that will also bring humidity back into the region. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon in central South Dakota on the leading edge of the hotter air, with a marginal risk of any of those storms becoming severe.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy and hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s East River, with a south breeze 15-25 mph. Dew points will be in the 70s, so it will be muggy as well as hot. There could be some morning thundershowers in northern South Dakota.

Saturday will also be hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 90s East River to upper 90s in central and western South Dakota. The heat and humidity could spark some isolated thunderstorms in parts of the area.

Sunday will also warm to the low to mid 90s, but an incoming front and low pressure system will probably create widespread thunderstorms across much of the area – and they may be strong.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday, and we’re hoping they provide some needed rainfall. Temperatures will cool back into the 80s behind the front. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but it is expected to be dry.