Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 21: Increasing humidity with sunny, smoky, warming days

It is partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND again today, with lingering western wildfire smoke. Temperatures have continued to uptick, with a slight increase in humidity thanks to the southerly breeze. We expect to finish the day in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

2 PM

Tonight is going to be a very mild night. After another brownish sunset, temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s with a south breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with higher temperatures and higher humidity (dew points in the 60s). It will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with above average highs in the 90s – to low 100s in Pierre and central South Dakota.

Friday also looks humid, depending on the speed of a weak cold front that will drop down from the north. Ahead of the front, Sioux Falls will warm to the upper 90s, while the rest of the area will cool a few degrees as the winds switch to a northerly breeze with the front. Rapid City and the west could see some isolated but moisture starved thundershowers.

The weekend looks very warm – especially Saturday, which will be close to ten degrees above average. There could also be a few light showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Afternoon highs, with partly to mostly sunny skies, will be in the mid 90s. Rapid City could also see some lingering sprinkles, and will lag behind in the low 90s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with low 90s East River. An approaching low-pressure system could bring showers or thundershowers to western and central South Dakota, which will also see slightly cooler temperatures for the day.

Next week will start with some rain showers East River, the remnants of whatever Sunday rains they get in western South Dakota. Temperatures will remain in the 90s. Then the heat returns starting on Tuesday, as we rebound to highs about ten degrees above normal. The heat will continue through midweek before easing a little toward the end of the workweek.

The end of next week won’t be quite as hot, though temperatures will still be a little above average (around 90 in Sioux Falls) for the weekend of July 31-August 1.