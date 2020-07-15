Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 15: Turning hot/humid Friday and Saturday

We started the day with low clouds, which then cleared from west to east. Temperatures were slow to warm, but have managed to reach the 70s to low 80s. There has been a light southerly breeze.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, though there could be some very light showers (and maybe a little lightning) in northern and western South Dakota. Lows will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer, with a westerly breeze helping to push temperatures in the mid to upper 80s East River, and the low 90s in the central and west. Tomorrow night there could be some thunderstorms moving across the southern part of KELOLAND (including Sioux Falls) through the morning hours. Severe weather is not expected.

On Friday, after the morning storms exit, it will be mostly sunny and very warm and humid. Daytime highs should reach the upper 80s to mid 90s East River, and the mid to upper 90s in the west. A southerly breeze should help bring warm air into the region, setting up for another round of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, especially along and north of Highway 14 (the northern half of KELOLAND). The Storm Prediction Center has already rated northern South Dakota a slight risk for severe weather, with hail, wind, and even tornadoes.

Behind that front, Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, with another round of late day storms possible. Temperatures should be in the upper 80s to mid 90s, and it is possible that severe weather could result from those late day thunderstorms.

Sunday will be a little cooler, in the 80s, with scattered to widespread thunderstorms as another cool front comes through. Storms will continue to a lesser extent on Monday, and temperatures will drop back below-normal, with highs only in the low 80s.

Additional showers are in the forecast on Tuesday, with the low to mid 80s. Wednesday looks drier and a little warmer. Temperatures will build back up for the end of next week, looking hot for the weekend of July 25-26.