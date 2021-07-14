Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 14: Rain ending, heat to return next week

Widespread rainfall has moved west to east through KELOLAND overnight and today. As expected, a broad swath of around an inch or more along and south of I-90 – but little or none in northern South Dakota. Sioux Falls airport officially received about one inch.

Rainfall totals: How much has fallen across South Dakota Click above for a listing of rainfall totals across South Dakota.

The question is whether another round of thunderstorms can fire up this evening in SE KELOLAND, where energy remains. Right now, it looks like most of that activity will be east of KELOLAND. The severe risk that had been posted for Sioux Falls has been dropped and moved into western Iowa and southern Minnesota, which will be under a Tornado Watch through this evening.

Tonight, skies will clear as the thunderstorms move away. Lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees with a very light northerly breeze.

Sunshine will return in a big way tomorrow. We expect to warm, with sunny skies, back to the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND, with very little wind. Those temperatures are a few degrees cooler than normal. Rapid City will be partly cloudy with a southeast breeze.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a couple degrees warmer as the breeze switches to a southerly direction

The weekend looks partly to mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND. It will be a couple degrees below normal in Sioux Falls, with the upper 80s in Aberdeen and the north. The weekend will be breezier in western South Dakota, where we have left some light showers in the forecast, but only a few tenths of an inch are expected.

All signs still point to a dry next week with warming temperatures. The heat will return. We expect to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s by midweek, and hot (90s to around 100 degrees) for the end of the week through the following weekend (July 24-25).