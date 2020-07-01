Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, July 1: Humidity returning

It was a rainy night in eastern KELOLAND. There was a widespread swath of ½” to 1” of rainfall. Sioux Falls got 86/100ths at the airport. Behind the front there has been abundant sunshine, with temperatures recovering into the 80s with a gentle southerly breeze.

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies, with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a light southeasterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, warmer, and humid. Highs will be above-average, in the low 90s. Dew points will be in the upper 60s. There could be some afternoon and evening thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota, where there is a marginal risk of severe storms with breezier conditions.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and the evening hours. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms near the Black Hills during the Mount Rushmore fireworks display.

Saturday, the 4th of July, will be mostly sunny with continued heat and humidity East River. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across KELOLAND, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Sunday we’ll also have slight chances of showers or thundershowers, but it will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thunderstorms chances will increase a bit on Monday and Tuesday as a cool front drops down from the northwest. The rainfall potential next week looks higher in the northern half of KELOLAND. But temperatures won’t be affected too much. In fact, looking at the longer range forecast models, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are still likely to be warmer than normal every day for the first two weeks of July.