Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 8: Cold weekend, colder next week

Clouds have thickened today from west to east and, combined with a brisk SE wind wind, we’ve had a cool day. Temperatures have only been in the single digits to the teens in NE South Dakota, to the 20s in Sioux Falls and southeast KELOLAND. There is a warm front in western South Dakota, where temperatures pushed through the 30s.

Tonight the winds will die down after midnight, but with partly cloudy skies the temperatures will remain mild. Lows will be in the teens in the north to the 20s in southern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and we’ll have a brief warmup. Highs will be in the mid 20s in the northeast to the mid 30s in the south. There could be some light snowfall in western South Dakota.

Light snowfall will spread across KELOLAND on Friday, as our first shot of arctic air drops down from the north. Friday morning’s lows will be in the single digits above- and below-zero. A north wind may produce wind chills, and temperatures will actually be falling during the day. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the single digits in the north to the teens in the south.

Saturday morning will be really cold, with below-zero temperatures in all but the western edge of South Dakota. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will barely move, with highs in the single digits to the teens in all but western South Dakota, which will miss the arctic air with a breezy day and highs in the 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer. There could also be some light snowfall, with highs in the teens to mid 20s East River, and Rapid City in the mid 30s.

As far as snowfall totals over the next few days, most of KELOLAND will get less than an inch through Sunday. Rapid City and the west could see a few inches.

Monday we’ll have another brief warmup, before snowfall, winds, and a secondary, stronger shot of cold air comes in. By Wednesday, most of KELOLAND will have high temperatures only in the single digits, and most of the area will dip to below-zero lows.