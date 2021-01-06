Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 6: Lots of clouds, but no more precipitation next several days

It has been a snowy day in eastern KELOLAND, but only light to moderate flakes and reports of an inch or two of accumulation. With little in the way of wind, visibility has not been a problem – though we’ve had the usual issues when a little snow hits the ground. Temperatures have been mild – in fact, a little above-average. With sunshine, Rapid City has soared into the 40s.

Tonight we’ll keep cloudy skies in all but western South Dakota. There will be fog due to today’s moisture and a light easterly wind. Lows will be in the 20s.

A stagnant flow of air in the middle of the atmosphere means we’ll have a stagnant weather pattern through the weekend and even into next week. That means lots of clouds and fog, little or no precipitation, and hardly any wind. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy – although there may be just a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal, in the mid 30s East River to the low 40s in the west.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, and there could be a few flurries (no accumulation) in Rapid City. Temperatures will be mild, in the upper 20s East River and the upper 30s in the west.

The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the upper 20s to low 30s both Saturday and Sunday East River. Western South Dakota will have the upper 30s to around 40.

We will start next week with a lot of cloud cover, and temperatures slightly above-normal. That means low 30s East River. Western South Dakota will have better sunshine, so it should reach the 40s. Temperatures will be warmest, about ten degrees above average, the second half of next week.