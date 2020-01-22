Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 22: Light snow incoming

Skies have been cloudy across KELOLAND, with some light snow showers. Heavier snow has been falling in the Black Hills. Temperatures have been much warmer than yesterday, in the 30s East River to the 40s in the west.

Tonight we’ll have snow flurries (little or no accumulation) in eastern KELOLAND, and light snow in central and western South Dakota as a cold front drops down from the north. It will be a mild night, though temperatures will fall toward morning with lows in the teens in the north to the 20s in the south.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with flurries in central and NE South Dakota. Sioux Falls could see an inch of snow tomorrow into Friday morning. With a north wind, temperatures wil cool back near-normal, in the mid to upper 20s East River, while Rapid City will be mostly sunny and reach the low 40s.

Friday will be cloudy in the east and partly cloudy in the west, with lingering morning flurries. With little or no wind, Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s East River.

The weekend looks precipitation-free, except for some rain showers in Rapid City on Saturday. But it also looks like we will have lots and lots of clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s East River – near-normal for late January. Rapid City will be in the upper 40s to near 50 this weekend.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies on Monday – and actually, it will be cloudy through at least midweek. Temperatures will be mild, in the low 30s for most of us. So as a system comes through on Tuesday, we’ll have rain showers mixing with up to around an inch of snowfall.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures should remain a few degrees above-normal through the first few days of February.