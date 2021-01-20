Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 20: Cooling down next couple days ahead of Saturday snowfall

Skies are partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND, and a brisk westerly wind has caused temperatures to soar into the 40s – about twenty degrees warmer than normal for mid January. Today will be the warmest day we’ll see for at least a week and a half.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies as the winds die down under 15 mph. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies again, and it will again be windy. The wind direction will be northwesterly, which means we will cool a few degrees, back to the mid to upper 30s. That is still about ten degrees above normal.

Temperatures will cool down further on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Our attention is still on a system coming up from the southwest from the Rockies this weekend. But now it looks like the second wave on Sunday will mainly be southeast of us, in Nebraska and Iowa. We’re still anticipating that Saturday’s snowfall will be a widespread 2-4” amounts. A combination of computer models gives the bullseye of the higher end of that range north of I-90 and south of Highway 12. Temperatures will still be in the upper 20s to low 30s, and we’ll have similar temperatures on Sunday.

We’ve added snowfall chances Monday-Wednesday of next week, but we expect the timing of the light snow to get narrowed down after the passage of Saturday’s snowfall. Temperatures look like they’ll stay cool – near-normal, actually – for next week. Indications are that we’ll warm slightly for the last couple days of January.