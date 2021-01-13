Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 13: Very strong winds, rain, and snow for next two days

While clouds have been thickening, temperatures have been about twenty degrees above-normal today. It will all change tonight.

We already have High Wind Warnings posted across KELOLAND starting tonight, as a strong cold front will sweep through the area driven by thunderstorm-strength. The winds will blow tonight, tomorrow, and even Friday morning before slowing down.

And then there’s the snow. It will probably start as rain and then mix with snow tomorrow morning. Then another shot of energy will bring in snow later tomorrow through Friday. Because of the winds and snow we already have a Winter Storm Watch posted for Watertown and NE South Dakota, and along the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota. I expect a few inches or more of wind driven snow will make inter city travel difficult or impossible in those areas.

But much of eastern KELOLAND will see snow tomorrow and Friday, including Sioux Falls where we expect 2-4″ of snow along with those very strong winds. It will feel like a blizzard in open areas Thursday into Friday, with those strong NW wind gusts approaching 60 mph. Winds will continue strong through Friday morning.

The weekend looks dry but cool, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s in Eastern KELOLAND, to the low 40s in the west where there won’t be much if any snow falling in the next couple days.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and we could have some flurries or light snow. Rapid City could get an inch or two, with temperatures in the 30s.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of next week, then it will turn MUCH cooler for the end of next week, the weekend, and even into the following week. Say goodbye to today’s warmth until at February at the earliest.