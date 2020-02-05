Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 5: Light snow Thursday afternoon and night

Skies have been clear across KELOLAND, but temperatures have been slow to warm above normal. With a lack of cloud cover, the weather satellites have been showing off where there is still solid snow cover, mostly in eastern South Dakota along and north of I-90.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, and a light south breeze will help prevent temperatures from plummeting. Overnight lows will be in the teens to around 20 degrees.

Clouds will increase tomorrow from west to east as low pressure moves in. Temperatures will be fairly mild, in the mid 20s to mid 30s. We’ll also have some light snow, starting in the afternoon West River (under an inch), and moving East River during the evening and overnight hours (flurries with little or no accumulation). Winds will be light in all but the western edge of South Dakota – Rapid City could have gusts in excess of 30 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a gentle north breeze (though Rapid City will be windier). We will have a cooler day, with highs in the teens in NE South Dakota to the mid 20s in the southeast, to the mid 30s with the strong wind in Rapid City.

The weekend will start mild – but there has been a change with the expectation of snowfall. Saturday will feature highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the low 40s in the west. But today’s forecast models have been stronger with a system coming in Sunday morning, now giving much of KELOLAND a couple inches of snowfall by noon on Sunday. Sunday will also be breezy, with temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Temps will remain mild on Monday and Tuesday, in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River – though any fresh snow on the ground may impact those temperatures.

As we’ve been saying, it looks like significant weather will be possible starting on Wednesday, which looks breezy and snowy followed by colder temperatures. It is still too early to give snowfall projections, but with a large pool of cold air in the western US we will have the potential for some more impactful snow starting on Wednesday. What is a little more certain is that it will be sharply colder for the rest of the week and weekend.

At this point, the forecast models suggest that the coldest day will be Friday (Valentine’s Day), with advertised highs only in the single digits in the north to the teens in the south.