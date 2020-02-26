Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 26: Warmer air incoming

Skies are partly sunny in KELOLAND, with a broader area of cloud cover moving in from the northwest. The Black Hills region, which has picked up a lot of fresh snow the past few days, is getting even more light to moderate snow today from a band of snow that is coming through western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll have some flurries or light snow showers in western and central South Dakota. Otherwise it will be another cool night, in the teens East River (single digits in the northeast) to the low 20s West River.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a gentle westerly breeze. Temperatures will warm a few degrees, near normal, in the upper 20s NE to the mid 30s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, to around 40 in the west. There could be a few tenths of an inch of light snow in western and central South Dakota.

Eastern KELOLAND could get some flurries or light snow showers (a few tenths of an inch) Thursday night and early Friday morning. The rest of Friday will be sunny and warmer, with the mid 30s to around 40 degrees East River, and the mid 40s in the central and west.

Again – and this has been the trend lately – the warmest temperatures will arrive in time for the weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny, and we’ve increased the forecast highs. We’re looking for 50 degrees in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND (where much of the snowcover has melted), the upper 30s in the northeast, and the low 50s in the central and west. Clouds will increase on Sunday, but we expect to be much above-normal, in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

We’ll keep a slight chance of slight snow on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the southern half of KELOLAND. But temperatures will remain mild, in the mid 30s in NE South Dakota, and the low to mid 40s in the rest of the area.

Temperatures will be near-normal for the middle part of next week, but then we expect more warming. In fact, the long-term forecast models give us warmer than normal temperatures through at least the first ten days of March.