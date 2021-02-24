Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 24: Sunny, breezy, warmer tomorrow and Friday

Winds wound around to the northwest overnight, bringing in cooler air. But today’s temperatures are still above-average, in the upper 30s to low 40s with that northwest wind. There have been some light snow showers coming out of passing clouds. A burst of snowfall produced some local accumulations of snow in the northern Black Hills.

Tonight a patch of flurries or light snowfall will drop to the SE through areas east of the James River, including Sioux Falls. The rest of KELOLAND will have mostly clear skies, with a very light west wind. Lows will be around 20.

Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy and warmer. We’ll get back to the low to mid 40s with a brisk west breeze turning to the southwest. Western South Dakota will get to the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will be windy and even warmer, in the mid to upper 40s East River. There will be a SW wind gusting to 30 mph helping with the warming, erasing whatever little remains of our snow cover. Western South Dakota will approach 50 degrees.

Saturday will also be warm, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will continue in the 40s. There could be some light showers with cooler air in Rapid City, though amounts will only be in the range of a few tenths of an inch. There could be some of those snow showers (few tenths of an inch) in eastern KELOLAND on Sunday (mainly morning) as a cold front comes down on us. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 30s.

High pressure behind the front means Monday will be mostly sunny, and that will help us warm back up with the low 40s East River and the upper 40s West River. Tuesday will be breezy, and there could be a few light showers, but we should warm into the mid 40s to around 50.

Strong warming begins on Wednesday of next week, as we should reach the low 50s across KELOLAND. And it looks like we’ll remain in the low 50s for the rest of that week through the following weekend (March 6-7) before cooler air comes in for mid March.