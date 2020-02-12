Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 12: Expect a bitter cold Thursday

1  of  69
Fierce north winds are blowing at 20-40 mph across KELOLAND, strongest East River. Blowing snow has been causing some problems with visibility in open areas, and snow re-freezing on roads to cause some slippery conditions. New snowfall has been very minimal, well under an inch. Wind chills have been in the -20 to -30 range, and temperatures have been dropping. Sioux Falls lost 20 degrees in three hours, between 10 am and 1 pm. Aberdeen lost 30 degrees in six hours.

Tonight will be extremely cold, as well as wind-chilly. North winds will continue as temperatures drop into the teens below-zero East River, and the single digits below zero West River. Wind Chill Warnings continue overnight.

Tomorrow will be sunny, with very little wind… but temperatures will struggle to get above-zero East River. Western South Dakota will be on the back side of the arctic air mass, so temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

Friday, Valentine’s Day, will start cold with morning lows below zero East River. But then a strong south wind will combine with mostly sunny skies to warm us during the afternoon, to the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the 40s in the west.

Temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend. On Saturday we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be above-normal, in the 30s East River to the 40s West River. Sunday will also be partly cloudy, and we’ll be only a couple degrees cooler.

We’re eyeing a low pressure system that comes through KELOLAND Monday and Tuesday, and it has the potential to give us some snowfall accumulations. Significant model differences still exist, so confidence is low – but there is some potential for a few to several inches. Behind that system, temperatures should bottom on out Wednesday before temperature warm back up, warming above-normal for the second half of next week.

