Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 10

While we’ve been able to enjoy some sunshine over the course of the day and have some of the “warmest” temperatures we’ve seen since last Friday, we’ll watch as things change overnight.

Cloud cover increases as we go into the night ahead of our next chance for some snowfall. Snow starts to the west at first, then migrates south and east by daybreak on Thursday. Overnight lows fall into the single digits below zero once more, with dangerously cold wind chills in northern and western KELOLAND.

Wind chill advisories will be in place through midday Thursday in northern and NE KELOLAND, with wind chill advisories in western KELOLAND through Monday. If you must be outside through this time, please bundle up and limit your outdoor time.

Light snow is expected in portions of KELOLAND on Thursday, especially near/south of I-90 and West River as well. A few inches of snow will be possible in these regions, with localized higher amounts near south-central KELOLAND.

Otherwise, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures taking a step backward compared to Wednesday.

Arctic air reloads as we go into the end of the work week, with highs by the end of the week hovering around zero. We’ll also deal with a few more snow showers in the southern half of KELOLAND.

By the weekend, even colder air moves into the region. Highs this weekend may struggle to reach zero degrees in several East River locations.

Wind chill values this weekend will drop to very dangerous lows once again.

A slow but steady warm-up will take us through the next work and school week.

We’ll stay in the single digits through next Tuesday, but we’ll have a better chance at reaching the double digits by next Wednesday.