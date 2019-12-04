Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 4: More melting tomorrow

We’ve had another day of blue skies and melting snow. Temperatures have been more than five degrees above-average for this time of year, in the upper 30s to mid 40s across KELOLAND.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, but areas of fog will be possible due to the snowmelt, especially in the low lying areas East River. Winds will be light and from the south, so overnight lows will be in the upper teens to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 30s, with a gentle northwesterly breeze.

With a cold front coming through Thursday night, Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler, with the upper 20s to low 30s East River, with a light southerly breeze. Rapid City will be a little warmer, at 40.

A warm front will bring a surge of mild air on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll be in the 30s in northern KELOLAND to the low 40s in Sioux Falls and the south.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday, though it will still be a mild day in the 30s. There could be some snow flurries later in the day in western and northern South Dakota, the leading edge of an incoming system.

The best chance of snow in our forecast comes on Monday. Snow is fairly likely across KELOLAND, though amounts appear to be meager. It still looks like an “inch or two” type of snowfall. Winds may be a bit breezy as well, and highs will cool down to the low to mid 20s.

That will be followed by a shot of very cold air Tuesday and Wednesday. We expect morning lows both days in the single digits above- and below-zero. Afternoon highs will only be in the teens to low 20s.

Temperatures should start to rebound a bit for the second half of next week, though we might remain on the cool side of normal.