Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 30: Dry and a little warmer next few days

Cloud cover remained over much of KELOLAND today, though it has been thinning out. Temperatures have remained cold above the fresh snowcover, in the low 20s. Where there is less snow – mainly western South Dakota – temperatures are a little warmer, in the 30s.

Tonight we will have clear to partly cloudy skies. With a light south breeze, there could be some areas of fog due to lingering moisture from the snowfall. Lows will be in the single digits in the east, and the teens to low 20s West River.

Tomorrow – New Year’s Eve – will be partly to mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer. With a south breeze, we’ll top out in the mid 20s East River. Western South Dakota will surge through the 30s, and Rapid City will make it all the way to the mid 40s for the final day of 2020.

New Year’s Day Friday will again be partly to mostly sunny, with a gentle NW breeze. That will hold temperatures back a bit, though we’ll still reach the upper 20s to low 30s East River. Western South Dakota will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

The run of snow-free weather continues this weekend Saturday will be partly cloudy and around 30 East River, and the upper 30s to upper 40s in the west. Sunday looks a few degrees warmer, with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s East River, and the 40s to around 50 in the west.

Next week will start very warm – temperatures approaching ten degrees above normal – with partly cloudy skies and no snowfall. Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week, in the mid 30s East River and the mid 40s in the west. The second half of the week looks a little cooler, and the cooler air may produce some light snow. But there are no signs of any snowfall to rival what we’ve had today. The drought conditions continue, so we’re hoping we get some much-needed snowfall as we plow through 2021.