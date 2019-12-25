Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 25: Evening fog, and possible weekend storm

It has been a cloudy and foggy Christmas Day over most of KELOLAND. The fog has been dense in places, and a dense fog advisory remains in effect through the evening hours in some parts of southern and eastern KELOLAND.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight in the northeastern quarter of KELOLAND, from Highway 14 to the north including Huron, Brookings, Watertown, and Aberdeen. The concern is that there could be some light icing or light snow creating some slippery conditions on the roadways. While Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are not in the advisory, drivers should take note that fog may create some light freezing on the roadways tonight.

Tonight will remain foggy, or result in some drizzle in northern areas. Light snow will also be possible, mainly in western and central KELOLAND, though amounts will be less than an inch. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

There could be some flurries or light snow showers tomorrow morning, though amounts will be meager, well under an inch. The clouds will remain through the first half of the day, though there may be a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be near- or slightly above normal, in the upper 20s in the north to the low 30s in southern KELOLAND, with a light northwest breeze.

Friday may be our best chance for some sunshine, though that will mainly during the morning hours. Our forecast is for partly to mostly cloudy skies because clouds will thicken on Friday ahead of an incoming winter storm. Highs will be in the upper 20s in the north to the upper 30s in southern KELOLAND.

Friday night we’ll start to see the effects from a storm system coming in from the south. It may start as rain or a rain snow mix during the overnight hours. We expect Saturday to be cloudy and snowy over most of KELOLAND – though the current track of the system give Rapid City and western South Dakota only a glancing blow. Another issue we are dealing with is that Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND may get more rain than snow on Saturday, as moist air streams into the region. This looks like a big, wet system, with much of the area expecting an inch or more of water at cloud level, and that could create 6-10” of snowfall if it all comes as frozen snow – but Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get much of that water as rainfall, which could create a sloppy mess or even produce an icing threat as temperatures fall. In any case, Sioux Falls is now considered a decent threat to receive the ¾” of rain or melted snow needed to make 2019 the new record for wettest year.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south, and strong winds on Sunday will keep the snow falling, and perhaps change rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND to snow on Sunday as colder air is drawn in. Highs will be in the upper 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south as snowfall winds down. Sunday’s winds may make it feel colder.