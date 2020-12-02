Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 2: Warmth continues through the weekend

The dry and warm December weather continues. We have a north wind, and a band of cloud cover behind an advancing cold front is moving across KELOLAND from west to east. Nevertheless, the lack of snow cover has allowed the limited sunshine to warm us a little above-normal for the first week of December.

Tonight the clouds will thin out. With slightly more moisture, there may be some areas of fog forming toward dawn, but we do not expect it to be dense. Overnight lows will be in the teens in the north and west, to the low 20s across the rest of the region.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and we will start a warming trend that will carry into next week. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s East River to the low 50s West River. There will be a gentle westerly breeze that will help us to warm things.

Friday will be sunny and even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 40s East River with a gentle NW breeze. Temperatures will be in the 50s West River.

The air will remain warm for the weekend, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny as well. Saturday will be in the low 40s East River to the upper 40s to low 50s in Rapid City. A weak back door cold front means Sunday will be just a little cooler, in the low 40s East River to the upper 40s in the west.

More incoming warm air will give us a very warm start to next week, about ten degrees above normal. Many places in eastern KELOLAND have a shot at 50 East River early next week, and there could be 60s degrees in the west. It still appears we’ll have no rain or snowfall until at least the second weekend of December (December 11-13).

Now – the good news for our ongoing drought – the forecast models, as Scot reported in his story yesterday, predict that the second half of December will be much snowier (for us, the northern US, and even abnormally dry Europe). I know that is inconvenient for shoppers and travelers, but we really need some precipitation and it does look like we’re going to get it.