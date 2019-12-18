Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 18: No snow until Christmas

Skies have been mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, but mostly cloudy in the west as a large area of clouds move in from the northwest. Temperatures have been warming through the 20s East River, while Rapid City has been near 50 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy East River and mostly cloudy in the west. Lows will be in the single digits to the teens, a bit warmer in Rapid City. There will only be a light SW breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND as an area of low pressure drifts overhead. It will still be mild, with an easterly breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s in NE SD, to the 30s in Sioux Falls and SE. Rapid City will reach the 40s.

A cold front will drop us back a few degrees on Friday, despite partly to mostly sunny sky cover.

The weekend also looks dry. Saturday will warm into the 30s to low 40s east River, and the low 50s in Rapid City. Clouds will be more abundant on Sunday, though Sioux Falls will shoot 15 degrees above-normal, into the mid 40s. Even NE SE will get into the 30s, while Rapid City gets into the 50s again.

A series of fronts will come through beginning on Monday, along with thicker clouds but no precipitation. Temperatures will still be mild.

We’re delayed our chances of snowfall for next week. It now appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday) will be mostly cloudy but snow free – with the exception of Rapid City and the west, where afternoon flurries possible.

We’re still looking at the potential for snowfall on Christmas Day. Right now it looks like an inch or two type event, but stay tuned for any changes. It appears temperatures will remain above normal for a few days after Christmas before we cool back down.