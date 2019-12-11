Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 11: Temporary break in the cold

We’ve had another chilly day across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls actually dropped below zero (-2) briefly early this morning, the first time the temperature has been subzero since last March. Aberdeen got down to -17 and Watertown dropped to -9 this morning. Daytime temperatures remained well below normal, only in the single digits in NE South Dakota.

Tonight an area of low pressure will slide west to east along the Nebraska border, producing a few snow flurries in central and eastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen and the northeast could see a few tenths of an inch of light snow. Because of the accompanying cloud cover it won’t be as cold, with most locations remaining above-zero with a light breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. Rapid City will be warmer, in the low 40s. We’ll have a light breeze that will switch to a southerly direction.

Flurries or very light snow (a few tenths of an inch) will be possible on Friday, which also looks like the warmest day in eastern KELOLAND. We’ll have the mid 20s in the north and the 30s in southern KELOLAND, with a northwest breeze developing that will knock our temperatures back below-normal for the weekend.

Saturday will be a touch breezy, and there could be some flurries or light snow showers (a few tenths of an inch) as another shot of cold air comes into the region. Saturday’s highs will probably be during the pre-dawn hours, with temperatures in the afternoon in the teens in the east to the low 20s in the west.

Sunday morning will be cold, below-zero in most locations. NE South Dakota is probably going to be in the teens below-zero. Afternoon highs will rebound to the teens in the east and the 20s in western South Dakota.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but still colder than normal. Highs will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south. Rapid City will warm into the 40s, as warmer air gets ready to come back into the region.

The second half of next week will be warmer, the 20s in the north and the 30s in Sioux Falls and SE. And the long range outlook is similar. Right now we expect warmer than normal 30s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through Christmas Eve, if not the entire remainder of the month.