Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 5: Warming up through the weekend

A front is moving through central South Dakota. Behind it we have mostly clear skies, while there are clouds and a few rain showers along and east of the front. Sioux Falls received .15” of rain early this morning. Temperatures aren’t too much different than today, in the 70s to low 80s.

Tonight there could be some more thundershowers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but they are not expected to be very strong. The remainder of the area will be in the low 50s, with clear to partly cloudy skies and very light winds.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer, and with a low pressure center in SE KELOLAND, Sioux Falls could get a few afternoon thunderstorms. The rest of the area will be mostly sunny. Highs will be near- or slightly above-normal, in the mid 80s. Pierre could reach 90.

Friday will be partly cloudy and a little breezy as brisk southerly winds draw warmer – and slightly more humid – air into the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 East River, with the mid 90s in the west. There could be some thunderstorms firing as the warmth comes in.

The weekend still looks very warm, a little humid, and at times stormy. Current model timing still brings a wave of thunderstorms into eastern KELOLAND Saturday morning, and then again Sunday afternoon. Saturday’s highs are expected to be a few degrees either side of 90 degrees, and Sunday should be a degree or two hotter with those late-day thunderstorm chances. With that heat and humidity, those thunderstorms could be strong or severe, especially Saturday as a cool front encroaches into western South Dakota.

A cold front will move through KELOLAND Sunday night, followed by slightly cooler and drier air starting on Monday. But it appears we will continue to have a warmer than normal period of weather next week.

In fact, a look at one of the climate models suggest it will be very warm all of next week and beyond, with climate models keeping us much above normal through at least August 19.