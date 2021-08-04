Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 4

The first of a few chances for some rainfall will continue to move through the region as we go through the evening and into the night.

An upper-level trough will be our focal point of activity as these showers push East River.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s across a majority of KELOLAND, with shower and thunderstorm chances lingering in the southeastern park of the region.

A small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will remain in place for southeastern KELOLAND as this system gradually pushes out of the region.

Beyond that, we’re warmer and mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet note to the east, while a few storms pop up in western KELOLAND before moving to the east. It’ll be warm once again, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s East River and mid/upper 90s West River.

Another chance for rain comes along by Saturday, with showers and storms possible once again. This gets out of here by the second half of the weekend, with both weekend days featuring above average temperatures by day and by night.

Speaking of the thermometer, we’ll remain near to above average for temperatures as we go into the second full week of August.

Though not as hot as previous stretches, we’ll still see temperatures run 5 to 10 degrees above average at times.

Another chance for rain comes along by the middle of next week with the passage of another front.